President Donald Trump on Wednesday visited North and South Carolina, where flood levels continue to rise in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Trump traveled to the area to assess the ongoing federal response to the hurricane, but he also took a moment to inquire about a personal matter.

While he was being briefed about the deadly hurricane-related flooding and damage, Trump asked, “How is Lake Norman doing?”

When Trump learned that the area around the lake was fine, he neglected to mention his golf club, but responded, “I love that area. I can’t tell you why, but I love that area.”

During a visit to an airplane hangar at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, Trump told emergency workers they were doing an “incredible job,” according to CNN. “We want to keep it going that way. Some of the hard work is now.”

The death toll in the aftermath of Florence reached 37 as of Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.