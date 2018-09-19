Sony Hops on Old School Console Bandwagon With PlayStation Classic

Sony’s PlayStation raised the bar for home console systems when it hit shelves in 1994, selling 100 million units worldwide. Now the company is hoping the nostalgic wave among players helps it strike gold twice.

The company has announced plans to release the PlayStation Classic, a miniaturized version of the original PlayStation preloaded with 20 games. The system will hit stores December 3.

Given the astonishing success Nintendo has had with its NES Classic and SNES Classic systems (both sold out quickly in their initial limited runs, even topping sales of current generation systems, and have since returned to shelves), this was a natural move for Sony. The Nintendo systems have been so successful, in fact, that the company delayed plans for a Nintendo 64 Classic system this year.

The lack of a new Classic Nintendo system creates a potential opening for Sony. But the company is taking a few curious steps that could potentially impact the PlayStation Classic’s popularity.

First, there’s the price. The PlayStation Classic will cost $100, versus the $60 Nintendo has charged for its classic systems (and the NES Classic offered 30 games to Sony’s 20). Also, the PlayStation Classic will, bafflingly, not be sold with an AC adaptor. (A USB cable is included instead.) Finally, it’s worth noting Sony will miss Black Friday with the present launch date.

Sony has yet to announce the full games lineup for the system. So far, it says, the mini-console will include Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms. Missing, so far, are Gran Turismo, the system’s best selling game during its lifespan; Tomb Raider, which became a national phenomenon with the PlayStation; and fan favorite Metal Gear Solid.

Sony says it will announce additional titles in the coming months.