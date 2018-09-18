Salesforce's Quip Takes on Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides

Salesforce is taking aim at Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides by introducing its own online software for creating and sharing presentations.

Quip, which is owned by Salesforce, said Tuesday that its new Quip Slides would be added to a bundle of existing corporate software products. Quip started with world processing, but it has since branched out into spreadsheets and chat software.

With the addition of presentation software, Salesforce now more directly competes with Microsoft’s Office business apps and Google’s G Suite lineup of enterprise software. Although Salesforce is known primarily for its cloud-based software for salespeople, it bought Quip in 2016 for a reported $750 million as part of an effort to appeal to other kinds of customers.

Quip co-founder and CEO Kevin Gibbs said that Slides has “been the No. 1 request from our customers.”

Users of Slides can ask questions within their online presentations and receive feedback from colleagues without having to leave their corporate slide decks. They can also track whether others have read their slides and also see how far those readers clicked through the deck, Gibbs said.

Gibbs declined to comment on any financial details about Quip since its acquisition or whether it’s added new customers.

To get access to Quip Slides, customers will have to subscribe to Quip’s entire suite of workplace software, which costs $10 or $15 a month per corporate user, depending on the business and licensing plan.

