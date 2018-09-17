'The Digital Revolution Has Introduced New Addictions.' Fortnite Is Being Cited in Divorce Cases

Fortnite apparently is not just a video game phenomenon. It seems it’s also a relationship killer.

According to Divorce Online, a U.K.-based “online divorce website”, the video game Fortnite: Battle Royale has been cited in at least 200 divorce petitions filed through the site since January. That’s about 5% of the divorce petitions the website received in the same period.

Spouses aren’t the only ones with a gripe against the game. It’s caused problems in schools and even for professional sports teams. But the schoolmarmish scolding doesn’t seem to be slowing interest in the game. In July, the free-to-access game passed the billion-dollar threshold through in-game sales alone, and some colleges are even starting to offer scholarships to top players.

Divorce Online says it’s one of the largest filers of divorce petitions in the U.K., and therefore claims its numbers are a pretty good indication of the divorce market at large. A spokesperson compared the incidence of Fortnite as a cause for divorce to other addictions. “Addiction to drugs, alcohol and gambling have often been cited as reasons for relationship breakdowns but the dawn of the digital revolution has introduced new addictions,” including “online pornography, online gaming and social media.”