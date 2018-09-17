Arby's Offers Customers Free Permanent Sandwich Tattoos

Arby’s is offering roast beef enthusiasts the opportunity to have “sandwiches for life” in the form of a permanent tattoo.

The fast-food chain teamed up with tattoo artist Miguel ‘Uzi’ Montgomery to create a number of sandwich-themed tattoos. For sandwich lovers in Southern California, Montgomery plans to permanently put those tattoos on anyone who wants one for free this Saturday at Port City Tattoo in Long Beach, Calif.

For others, Arby’s is offering designs of the tattoos as a free download from its site. In theory, those images can then be taken to the local tattoo shop and be applied, although the tattoo will not be free, in that case.

Domino’s in Russia offered a similar promotion earlier this month for anyone choosing to get a tattoo of the Domino’s logo. While the tattoos were not free, getting one would score the tattooed individual free pizza for life. That promotion’s two-month enrollment period was cut short because its creators thought more than a million people would take advantage of it.

Sadly, people who get an Arby’s tattoo won’t walk away with any free food.