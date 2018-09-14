Tesla Is Under Investigation After 2 More Factory Accidents

Tesla is under siege for its massive quarterly losses, personal attacks by CEO Elon Musk, and alleged stock manipulation involving an aborted plan to take the company private. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also investigating the company.

Now the electric carmaker faces another potential speed bump: two new investigations into Tesla factory safety.

California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal-OSHA) has opened inquiry on Sept. 4 after a worker was pinned between two garbage bins at the company’s Fremont, Calif. plant. Another inquiry was launched on Sept. 5 after a contract worker’s fingers got stuck in a torque gun at the same plant, according to Business Insider.

Investigations do not indicate wrongdoing, and a Tesla spokesperson told Business Insider, “Tesla takes safety extremely seriously and is constantly identifying safety improvements across our global operations to help us become one of the safest places to work.” There are six other open inspections in California, five at Tesla’s Fremont factory and one at its Rocklin store.

Factory working conditions and safety protocols have also been an ongoing problem for Tesla. In June, a former Tesla factory employee sued the automaker, alleging he was fired in retaliation for raising concerns about workplace safety conditions and worker injuries that he says were routinely left off the books.