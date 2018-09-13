The View From Above: NASA Releases Incredible Video of Hurricane Florence as Seen From Space

Astronauts in the International Space Station have been capturing images and video of Hurricane Florence from above, and the expanse of the storm is striking. This video was captured with an HD camera attached to the outside of ISS:

German astronaut Alexander Gerst, aka AstroAlex, has been sharing images as well:

ESA/NASA

ESA/NASA

ESA/NASA

While Florence was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane overnight, the coastlines of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia are still likely to be hit by life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic flooding, damaging winds, and dangerous rip currents, NASA reports.

The massive storm has forced more than 1 million people to flee and could cause as much as $27 billion in damage. Waffle House has opened its storm center, and Airbnb is offering free housing to those displaced by the storm.