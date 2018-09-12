Nintendo Switch Will Launch New Online Service September 18

Nintendo Switch is launching its new online service next week. In a tweet on Wednesday, the company announced plans to offer memberships for the online service starting on September 18, and users will be able to sign up for a 7-day free trial.

The online subscription service offers three payment levels: a $20 yearly cost, $7.99 for three months, and $3.99 per month. Nintendo also has a yearly family plan for $34.99, that allows up to eight total people to join the group and access Nintendo Switch Online.

Online subscribers will be able to play multiplayer games, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, and Arms, according to TechCrunch. And if you were playing these games already, you will have to start paying for them. The online service is also the only way for gamers to backup and save their progress to the cloud. Users will also get access to online-enabled NES games, like Super Mario Bros. 3 and The Legend of Zelda, among others, The Verge reported. More NES games will be added regularly.

Nintendo says more details will be available—including even more game titles and information about cloud backup—during its Nintendo Direct event Thursday at 6 p.m. E.T., which you can watch here.