A Domino’s in Russia was forced to end a “Domino’s forever” promotional campaign early after an unexpected, resounding success: more than 350 fans of the international chain got a tattoo of Domino’s logo in pursuit of free pizzas.

“If you love to surprise and shock, and also really love Domino’s,” read the promotion announcement on social media, then get a tattoo of the domino logo on a “prominent body part” before the end of October, and receive a certificate for 100 free pizzas per year for 100 years.

The response was outstanding, and fast. Photos of domino tattoos flooded in on social media, and after just five days, the Russian franchise was forced to end the campaign in an effort to limit the number of participants.

“An urgent message to all those sitting at the tattoo artist’s right now: We’ll include you in the list of participants, but we’re waiting for photos up to midday today,” read the early September post, according to Thrillist.

In the end, 381 lucky winners received free pizza certificates, according to the Russian Domino’s social media. Participants proudly presented their tattoos, some creatively designed, but a walking advertisement for the pizza chain nonetheless.