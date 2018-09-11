Amazon’s 100 million Prime members have been buying their holiday gifts from the e-commerce giant for years, but this year the company is upping its holiday shopping season game. They’ll also be selling live, seven-foot trees for Amazon shoppers to put all those gifts under.

According to the Associated Press, Amazon will sell a variety of Christmas trees, including Norfolk pines and Douglas firs, shipping them to customers’ doors within 10 days of being cut down. The trees will ship without water, but Amazon figures they will fare just fine until they arrive at their destination. An Amazon holiday preview book listed a seven-foot Fraser fir at $115.

Some of the trees will qualify for the free, two-day shipping for Prime members. Amazon said shoppers can pre-order trees and pick a delivery date but did not specify when pre-orders will be available. It’s also not clear whether customers can pick out a particular tree as they do at a Christmas tree lot, or have one picked out for them.

Artificial trees are currently available on Amazon’s online store. Last year, the e-commerce giant sold live trees that were shorter than three feet tall, but this year will be the first it offers the taller trees many families prefer.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, of the 27 million live Christmas trees were sold last year, but only 1% or 2% were purchased online. Amazon’s loyal customers—and the option for free shipping—could cause that figure to increase.