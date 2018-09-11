The 20 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production

Medical technology firm Stryker tops 2018’s list of best workplaces in manufacturing and production, with employees praising the company’s management style, atmosphere, and more. Fortune research partner Great Place to Work surveyed thousands to compile this year’s list of 20 companies, which represent a variety of manufacturers, including those in the automotive, electronic, and food product industries. Take a look at the companies and what employees had to say about them below:
1
Stryker Corporation
Headquarters Location: Kalamazoo, Mich.
Industry Vertical: Medical Devices
U.S. Employees: 17,122
Global Employees: 28,933
Employees say:
“I have never worked at a place where they really take into consideration different holidays for different races. I really like that Stryker does this it makes everyone here feel like their important dates and holidays matter to the whole company.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
2
JM Family Enterprises, Inc.
Headquarters Location: Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Industry Vertical: Automotive
U.S. Employees: 4,222
Global Employees: 4,222
Employees say:
“This company [exemplifies] its name. It is all about family!”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
3
FONA International Inc.
Headquarters Location: Geneva, Ill.
Industry Vertical: Food and Beverage
U.S. Employees: 220
Global Employees: 216
Employees say:
“Each employee has the ability to make their role, their own. They are the CEO of their role. As long as one stays with our values, one can create their own path and destiny.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
4
Mars, Incorporated
Headquarters Location: McLean, Va.
Industry Vertical: Food and Beverage
U.S. Employees: 13,954
Employees say:
“The loyalty for our company goes beyond just having a job and coming in for 8 hours.. it is truly home away from home where my ideas can be implemented to better benefit our company.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
5
American Transmission Company
Headquarters Location: Waukesha, Wis.
Industry Vertical: Energy Distribution
U.S. Employees: 659
Employees say:
“I am listened to and have a respected opinion up to the highest level in the company, 4 levels of management higher than I am. They know me, my name and my work. They encourage me to update them on my work and provide recommendations to them.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
6
Hilcorp
Headquarters Location: Houston, Texas
Industry Vertical: Oil and Gas
U.S. Employees: 1,973
Employees say:
“The way the company is structured to allow for input from all employees and the way they make you feel your contributions and efforts are appreciated makes our company unique in my opinion.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
7
Concho Resources
Headquarters Location: Midland, Texas
Industry Vertical: Petroleum
U.S. Employees: 1,466
Employees say:
“Concho cares about the employee and their health and well being. Not many companies have a GYM, Cafeteria, plus an on site Clinic for their employees and families to use as we do!”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
8
FOH, Inc.
Headquarters Location: Miami, Fla.
Industry Vertical: Personal and Household Goods
U.S. Employees: 118
Global Employees: 145
Employees say:
“I have worked for quite a few companies in the past 14 years, but I’ve never worked for anyone that values their employees as much as this company/CEO does. I still feel as excited to come into work as I did on my first day on the job.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
9
Devon Energy
Headquarters Location: Oklahoma City, Okla.
Industry Vertical: Non-Metallic Mineral Products
U.S. Employees: 2,616
Global Employees: 3,487
Employees say:
“They are very concerned about employees’ environment, health and safety. One has the opportunity to develop skills with various online and in-house training courses. Devon cares about employees and without a doubt, is one of the best places to work.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
10
Graco Inc.
Headquarters Location: Minneapolis, Minn.
Industry Vertical: Machinery and Equipment
U.S. Employees: 2,209
Global Employees: 3,407
Employees say:
“We have a great culture that thrives on making tomorrow better than today. Every single employee has the ability to continually improve their area of responsibility and make significant contributions toward our overall success as a company.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
11
Arthrex, Inc.
Headquarters Location: Naples, Fla.
Industry Vertical: Medical Devices
U.S. Employees: 3,188
Global Employees: 4,212
Employees say:
“Arthrex is a great place to work because people are empowered to make a difference. Everyone is encouraged to try new and better ways of doing things, which ultimately helps each of us to realize our fullest potential.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
12
Pro Food Systems Inc.
Headquarters Location: Holts Summit, Mo.
Industry Vertical: Food and Beverage
U.S. Employees: 138
Employees say:
“The people and the culture make this a great place to work! Everyone cares about their job and each other from the people in the field to the people in the office, from top management to hourly employees, everyone is treated with respect!”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
13
Connectrac
Headquarters Location: Dallas, Texas
Industry Vertical: Building Materials
U.S. Employees: 64
Employees say:
“Connectrac is the kindest, most inclusive and supportive work environment I’ve ever experienced, all of which comes from the top.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
14
Reynolds American Inc.
Headquarters Location: Winston-Salem, N.C.
Industry Vertical: Tobacco
U.S. Employees: 5,281
Employees say:
“I love my job, my boss helps me grow with the company and gives me the tools needed to succeed. The company as a whole really takes care of its people.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
15
Powerblanket
Headquarters Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Industry Vertical: Machinery and Equipment
U.S. Employees: 49
Employees say:
“The dynamic of the company includes people from all walks of life, different backgrounds and cultures, but every person is treated well and is recognized for who they are and how they contribute.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
16
Michelin North America
Headquarters Location: Greenville, S.C.
Industry Vertical: Automotive
U.S. Employees: 16,245
Global Employees: 111,700
Employees say:
“I am very proud to work here and whenever you tell someone you work at Michelin, they say that this is a great company to work for. I have had several offers to leave for more money, but there is no way I would find greener grass than is here.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
17
Radio Systems Corporation
Headquarters Location: Knoxville, Tenn.
Industry Vertical: Pet
U.S. Employees: 588
Global Employees: 701
Employees say:
“Pet lovers who bring their pets to work. There are not enough words in my vocabulary to explain how office dogs bring a new level of creativity, calm and sense of ‘the now’ to any business.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
18
Niagara Conservation
Headquarters Location: Flower Mound, Texas
Industry Vertical: Personal and Household Goods
U.S. Employees: 65
Global Employees: 61
Employees say:
“Niagara Conservation has the vibe of small business, but the work ethic of a big corporation. They have been very welcoming and encouraging to me as a new employee and have been open with their expectations for me and my fellow employees.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
19
Opus One Winery LLC
Headquarters Location: Oakville, Calif.
Industry Vertical: Food and Beverage
U.S. Employees: 91
Global Employees: 97
Employees say:
“The company is always supporting us in both good times and bad. When someone has a tragic life event they are there to support both financially and emotionally. They also are quick to celebrate successes and positive life events.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
20
3M Company
Headquarters Location: St. Paul, Minn.
Industry Vertical: Manufacturing
U.S. Employees: More than 36,682
Global Employees: More than 91,000
Employees say:
“There is a great level of trust here between employer and employee. I’ve never felt micromanaged. I find it makes me want to work harder, be more results-driven and manage my time better because I’m part of a community that feels like one big family.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.