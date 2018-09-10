Elon Musk's Pot-Smoking Podcast Appearance Could Open an Air Force Investigation into SpaceX

News of Elon Musk’s infamous drag from a joint containing tobacco and marijuana has made it all the way to the Air Force.

The incident, which occurred during a live broadcast of a podcast recording with the comedian Joe Rogan, has already caused Tesla stocks to plummet in the latest in a spate of recent events that have raised questions about Musk’s health and his ability to lead his multiple companies. But Musk’s latest escapade could have effects beyond the bottom line.

SpaceX, another Musk project, has access to privileged information—such as where U.S. government satellites are—in its capacity as a federal contractor, and the Air Force is now faced with the question of what to do about Musk’s public smoking of marijuana, which is legal in California but not federally—and particularly not for people in the military or who have security clearance. Initial reports indicated the Air Force had opened an investigation into Musk, but an Air Force official later told The Verge that the military still wasn’t sure how to handle the situation.

This summer has already seen Musk under scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission this summer after he tweeted his intent to take Tesla private.