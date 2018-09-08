Google, which already has a formidable maps app that provides information on nearby restaurants, cafes, and venues, is coming out with another guide for the world around you.

Google is launching “Touring Bird,” which shows users nearby tours, attractions, and available activities. Each entry has its price included, and you can filter options by price. Touring Bird also has filters for time of day, duration, and refund options. You can also view curated lists for activities that are family friendly, art-focused, include main sites, or hidden gems. There are also plenty of free options, which could also be useful for locals in the cities. Google’s Touring Bird is available for Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Miami, New Delhi, New York, Orlando, Paris, Prague, Rome, San Diego, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, D.C.

So far, Touring Bird is only web-based, so no app. It’s also only available in English and only includes U.S.- and Europe-based locations. However, there’s still plenty of room for the new tool to grow.