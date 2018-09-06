Term Sheet -- Thursday, September 6

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

21st Century Fox is making a big bet on game streaming.

Fox has invested a combined $100 million into Caffeine, a social broadcasting platform for gaming and entertainment that’s still operating in beta.

Caffeine had already raised approximately $46 million from Andreessen Horowitz and Greylock Partners, who also contributed to the latest round of funding. The Fox investment will be used to fund a new studio that’s co-owned by Caffeine and Fox Sports. Caffeine also announced a deal with Live Nation to include live concerts on its platform later this year.

“This is a game changing deal for us,” said Caffeine co-founder and CEO Ben Keighran. “[Murdoch’s] knowledge and experience in live event and programming will be an invaluable asset to us as we continue to grow and expand our content offerings.”

A 2017 McKinsey report on millennial sports fans said new products — including services for live-streamed events, highlights, fan commentary, news, and analysis — need to be designed to adapt to new digital behaviors. It proposed shorter viewing sessions, convenient access to watch games, and social sharing of games.

And it seems that’s exactly the type of audience Fox hopes to attract by backing the young startup. The joint studio project will “leverage FOX Sports’ expertise in live events and programming” to aid with creating exclusive content on esports, video games, sports, and live entertainment.

Caffeine is the latest company to try and one-up Twitch, Amazon’s successful game streaming service. The relatively nascent market of live eSports tournaments and other gaming-related content continues to be red hot for investors and entrepreneurs alike. This is a trend that’s definitely not going away. Read more.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDS: I’m thinking of compiling a list of Term Sheet readers’ recommendations for the best business newsletter and podcasts. What are you reading/listening to on the subway? Email me at polina.marinova@fortune.com or respond to this tweet with your top picks, and I’ll create a list featuring the best ones.