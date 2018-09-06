Quiet Resistance, Sessions v. Tech, Stop Bezos Act: CEO Daily for September 6, 2018

Good morning.

Google was the big loser in yesterday’s hearing on the tech companies’ role in the last election. While Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg both showed up to face the unpleasant congressional music, Google CEO Sundar Pichai declined—and earned bipartisan enmity as a result. Senators set up an empty seat with a Google name plate to highlight his absence. Richard Burr, the Republican committee chair, and Mark Warner, the lead Democrat, both expressed their extreme disappointment. And Sen. Marco Rubio said the company’s leaders must either be “arrogant,” or determined to avoid questions about an embarrassing Buzzfeed report that said researchers posing as Russian agents were able to buy political ads on the Google platform. Not a smart move.

Separately, S&P Global CEO Douglas Peterson stopped by the Fortune offices yesterday, and expressed his optimism about the U.S. economy. “We don’t see any major factor that leads to a recession” in the next couple of years, he said. And while overall debt levels are high, “the debt isn’t on the banks’ balance sheets this time,” as it was in 2007. Instead the debt is mostly corporate, it’s not highly rated, and it’s held by hedge funds and others who “should be sophisticated borrowers” who understand the risk.

The biggest problem Peterson sees on the horizon: “unwinding the Fed’s balance sheet,” which could eventually put upward pressure on interest rates and lead heavily leveraged companies to default. The sectors where S&P sees the biggest risk of problems: oil and gas, retail, and restaurants.

