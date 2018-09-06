'You Are Not Protecting This Country.' Melania Trump Responds to New York Times Anonymous Op-Ed

The day after the New York Times published an anonymous op-ed by a high-ranking member of the Trump administration, White House staffers, cabinet members, and Republicans at large have been outspoken in their outrage—and their denials of having written the piece themselves. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the essay. Vice President Mike Pence’s office said it was “above such amateur acts.” And now even First Lady Melania Trump has issued a response.
In response to CNN reporter Kate Bennett, Melania Trump issued the following statement on the New York Times anonymous bombshell:
The response was first reported by Bennett via Twitter:
As of this writing, more than a dozen Trump Administration officials have denied writing the anonymous essay published by the New York Times. The names on that list include Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.