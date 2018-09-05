Tropical Storm Gordon Leaves At Least 30,000 People Without Power

At least 30,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall on Tuesday night just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border, CNN reported.

Despite the heavy rainfall and strong winds, Gordon weakened to a tropical depression on Wednesday, but not without causing damage in the process. Heavy winds, which caused downed trees, led to a power outage across the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama, utilities companies in the region said.

States of emergency were declared in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, and at least 54 oil and gas production platforms in the region were evacuated, CBS News reported. The storm continued to move northwest on Wednesday, causing heavy rains and flooding that might reach as far as Iowa and Illinois by the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center warned. In Florida and along the Gulf Coast, authorities also warned of possible tornados.

One child was also reported dead in Florida’s Escambia County, after a tree fell on the family’s mobile home. The tree crashed around 9 p.m. local time. No other injuries have been reported.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned residents via Twitter to be “vigilant and listen to local media reports.” He said, “We are continuing to coordinate with emergency management officials to offer any assistance needed.”