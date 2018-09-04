Hurricane Season Ramps Up As Tropical Storms Gordon and Florence Threaten U.S.

Labor Day doesn’t just mark the end of summer, it’s unofficially when hurricane season kicks into high gear. And for 2018, the post-holiday period has meteorologists closely watching two tropical storms.

Tropical Storm Gordon is the primary concern. The disturbance is expected to reach hurricane status before it hits the Gulf coast Tuesday evening. A hurricane warning is in effect from Mississippi to the Alabama/Florida border. As of 7 a.m. ET Tuesday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Gordon’s expected to be a quick moving storm with heavy rains and possible tornadoes. The National Hurricane Center calls the storm “life threatening.” Schools have been closed along the coast and governors in Mississippi and Louisiana have already declared a state of emergency as the storm advances.

I have declared a state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm #Gordon, making state resources and personnel available to affected areas. Please stay weather-aware and follow @MSEMA for real-time information. pic.twitter.com/4PQgRDGqUc — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) September 4, 2018

I have declared a State of Emergency ahead of TS #Gordon. City government offices and @NORDCommission will be closed tomorrow. Only essential emergency personnel should report for work. — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) September 4, 2018

Residents along the Mississippi & Alabama coast should start preparing NOW for possible hurricane conditions later Tuesday night. Don't be caught off guard, #Gordon could surprise with intensity at landfall. pic.twitter.com/5EHfI00NXl — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) September 3, 2018

In my many years as a chaserdude, I don’t think I’ve seen a cyclone core develop that fast. Seemed to happen over a few radar frames. Just a Cat-5 WTF. #GORDON pic.twitter.com/yKjpvalSax — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) September 3, 2018

Meanwhile, off the eastern seaboard, Tropical Storm Florence is headed toward the United States. Current spaghetti forecast models indicate that storm will spin off to sea. But forecasters warn that the storm, which is expected to achieve hurricane status by Sunday, is still far out in the Atlantic and could change course.

It's American vs European again with #Florence. It's all about the placement of high pressure as it steers the storm. American solution has room for escape. European blocks this escape route. We are watching and waiting for more model agreement, but East Coast should be on guard. pic.twitter.com/ivqubh8Z2Z — Mike Thomas (@MikeTFox5) September 3, 2018

Thru about Day 5, the solutions are closely clustered — typical of the movement of Tropical systems in the Atlantic, and then things get interesting — or uncertain. ECMWF EPS –> "spaghettios"#Florence (GIF https://t.co/XcmEbEJxko) pic.twitter.com/RcoC13H2Kc — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 4, 2018

Neither storm, at present, is remotely close to the major hurricanes that dominated 2017. Just shy of one year ago, on September 10, Hurricane Irma made landfall on Marco Island, Fla. That storm racked up estimated damages of nearly $100 billion.

Hurricane season officially began on June 1 this year and runs through November 30. Forecasters, though, say late summer is the time that worries them the most, in part because ocean waters are especially warm, which can strengthen storms.

Certainly no impending doom, but it is the time of year we look far in the Atlantic for development. #chswx pic.twitter.com/1BVz3ZW869 — Dave Williams (@LCWxDave) August 28, 2018

Quite possible this weekend that we will have 3 active Atlantic tropical storms … Florence, Helene, and Isaac. The "I" storm would be 9th storm of the season … and the last two could really pile up the ACE. #HurricaneSeason pic.twitter.com/Ev8gBbGE3O — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 3, 2018

Gordon and Florence aren’t the only storms forecasters are watching. A third disturbance off the coast of Africa could become a cyclone is expected to become a tropical depression later this week. If it does, the storm would be named Helene.