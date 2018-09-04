Term Sheet -- Tuesday, September 4

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Lyft is jump-starting its IPO process by hiring an adviser to help with the process, according to a Bloomberg report. The ride-hailing company reportedly plans to begin taking pitches from banks starting as early as September and is targeting a March or April 2019 initial public offering. In other words, it might beat Uber in the race to the public market.

As Bloomberg notes, “Going first would allow Lyft to set expectations for ride-hailing companies, draw attention away from its larger rival and lock up investor money before Uber. Yet in going first, Lyft risks the possibility that investors hold out for its more valuable rival.”

In June, Lyft raised $600 million in a funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research Co. at a $15.1 billion valuation. Meanwhile, Toyota most recently invested $500 million in Uber in a deal that valued the company at $76 billion.

Interestingly enough, this news comes a little more than a month after Lyft co-founder & president John Zimmer appeared on stage at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech Conference in Aspen to say he is “not on a mission of taking the company public” — at least anytime soon. His remarks came in stark contrast to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s commitment to take Uber public sometime in 2019.

Looks like Zimmer & company have changed their tune.

SILICON PLATEAU? If you haven’t read this Economist feature on “why startups are leaving Silicon Valley,” I urge you to do so. It has some interesting stats like this:

— Last year more Americans left the county of San Francisco than arrived. According to a recent survey, 46% of respondents say they plan to leave the Bay Area in the next few years, up from 34% in 2016.

— In 2013, Silicon Valley investors put half their money into startups outside the Bay Area; now it is closer to two-thirds.

— The Kauffman Foundation now ranks the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area first for startup activity in America, based on the density of startups and new entrepreneurs.

The response to the article on Twitter has been mixed with some saying that “it’s not rocket science to suggest that Silicon Valley may have reached its limits” while others maintain that “this reporting is wrong & reporters from the Economist should come visit instead of writing from a distance.”

I have a very interesting Q&A with a dealmaker tomorrow that touches on this subject. Stay tuned.

TAKING A STAND: Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh wrote a column for Fortune this morning calling on business leaders to take a stand on gun violence. He writes:

“As president and CEO of a values-driven company that’s known the world over as a pioneer of the American West and one of the great symbols of American freedom, I take the responsibility of speaking up on the important issues of our day very seriously. We can’t take on every issue. But as business leaders with power in the public and political arenas, we simply cannot stand by silently when it comes to the issues that threaten the very fabric of the communities where we live and work. While taking a stand can be unpopular with some, doing nothing is no longer an option.”

