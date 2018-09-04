Here's a New Look at the Jeep Scrambler, the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Pickup Truck

Jeep fans are gearing up for next year now that new photos of the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Pickup truck, the Jeep Scrambler, have started making the rounds online. Photos taken and published by Motor 1 show the Jeep Scrambler’s interior, wheels, and shorter truck bed than a typical Wrangler. While the new Jeep Scrambler pickup truck is still very much under wraps despite a few models being on the road in Michigan, where the photos were snapped, the new truck model, out in 2019, is based on the design of the popular Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep Scrambler will be the first time the Jeep brand, which is owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has released a pickup truck in more than 25 years. Jeep has long produced pickup trucks, starting in 1947 with the Jeep Willys-Overland 4×4. But in 1992, Fiat Chrysler phased out the Jeep Comanche, the brand’s last iteration of truck. Until now.

#Jeep is prepping to offer #JeepWrangler based pickup Scrambler in the US to launch in early 2019, the pickup carries over design of Wrangler with short rear bed. Spare tire is hidden underneath the bed, gets stronger axle, pick up derived suspension. Engine option to carry over. pic.twitter.com/xtCUJ8soFd

— 24wheel_news (@24wheel_news) August 29, 2018

In April 2018, Autoweek also posted early photos of the 2019 Jeep truck. At that point, it wasn’t certain that the name of the 2019 Jeep pickup would be the Jeep Scrambler.

The Jeep Scrambler has been compared in size with other mid-size pickups such as the Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado. Production of the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Pickup truck was first announced in 2017.