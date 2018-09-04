$10,000-Per-Night Airbnb Mansion to Become a Hotel and French Restaurant

San Francisco’s Payne Mansion has long had the distinction of being the city’s most expensive Airbnb rental at $10,000 a night. The property, which dates to 1881, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

And now, it’s going to become a boutique hotel restaurant and bistro serving California-French fare. The hotel and restaurant will be known, appropriately, as 1881. Both are slated to open in the fall of 2018.

The property was purchased by hospitality entrepreneur Bernard Rosenson, who owns numerous properties in California, including the Mirabelle Inn in Solvang, according to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle from April 2018.

Located at 1409 Sutter Street, the Payne Mansion is a rare example of a pre-1906 Victorian home in San Francisco. Nearly four-fifths of San Francisco, including many historic mansions, were destroyed by the 1906 earthquake and subsequent fires that burned much of the city. Over the years, the 13-bedroom mansion has been a hotel, office building, art gallery, and even a YMCA.

The property sat on the market for several years before it was purchased by Rosenson, with the price fluctuating between $12 and 13.9 million. In 2014, it was put on the market following $3 million in renovations by another buyer who also planned to but never managed to open a hotel in the historic home, according to the San Francisco Business Times.