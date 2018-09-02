CNN Removes 'Parts Unknown' Episodes Featuring Asia Argento From Streaming Service

CNN pulled episodes of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown that featured actress Asia Argento from its CNN Go streaming service, BuzzFeed News confirmed Saturday.

The decision came after a recent New York Times report that Argento—who was dating Bourdain at the time of his death— paid a $380,000 settlement to actor Jimmy Bennett. Bennett, who played Argento’s son in a 2004 movie, came forward with accusations that she sexually assaulted him in a California hotel room when he was 17. Argento denied the claims in a statement, and said Bennett had “severe economic problems” and “made an exorbitant request of money from me.”

CNN Go removed the episodes featuring Argento, “until further notice,” and cited the Times report as the reason behind the decision. “In light of the recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of Parts Unknown that included her, until further notice,” a CNN spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

In response to the sexual misconduct accusations, Argento claimed that it was Bourdain who “personally undertook to help Bennett economically” because he was concerned about the potential for negative publicity.

Argento was featured in episodes of the show filmed in Rome and Southern Italy and directed another in Hong Kong. She has also been a leading voice in the #MeToo movement.