What Is Open on Labor Day 2018? Not Much

Labor Day, observed on the first Monday in September every year, falls on Sept. 3, 2018.

As we all take time to celebrate the annual holiday and unofficial end to the summer, many retail stores remain open to take advantage of the long weekend with sales; gas prices will inevitably go up; and many institutions will close for the day.

So, what is open on Labor Day 2018? Not too much. Here’s a list of everything that is closed.

1. Stock Market

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite are all closed on Labor Day.

2. Banks

Major banks and financial institutions are closed on Labor Day

3. Post Offices

There is no mail delivery on Labor Day, as all post offices are closed.

4. Schools

While many schools will go into session on Tuesday, and some even started last week, public schools are closed on Labor Day.

5. Courts

Since Labor Day is a federal holiday, all courts are closed on Monday.

6. Libraries

Most local libraries shut down for Labor Day weekend.

7. Federal, State, and County Offices

All federal, state, and county offices are closed for the Labor Day holiday.