After a shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, that left two professional gamers competing in the “Madden NFL 19” qualifying tournament last Sunday dead and another 10 people injured, one of the victims filed a lawsuit against game developer Electronic Arts (EA) and the venue where the shooting took place.

Jacob Mitich, who was shot twice at the , says EA “failed to provide a safe and secure environment.” He’s pressing charges against the Jacksonville Landing mall and pizza parlor Chicago Pizza, where the tournament took place. The game room at the venue reportedly blocked exits, violating fire code, according to News 4 Jacksonville, though it’s unclear what impact that had on the shooting.

This is likely the first of other lawsuits as Morgan & Morgan, the law firm representing Mitich is also representing other victims.

EA has since canceled other Madden qualifier tournaments and announced it will donate $1 million to the shooting victims. The fire marshal shut down the Chicago Pizza location after noting the game room was not part of the establishment’s approved plans.