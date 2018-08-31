Term Sheet -- Friday, August 31

As a reminder, Term Sheet is off on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. Have a great weekend, and see you next week! If you really miss us over the weekend, you can find me on Twitter here. Also, if you have something you want to share with us, our anonymous tip box is here.

A CAFFEINATED BUY: The Coca-Cola Company is buying U.K.-based Costa Limited, a global coffee chain with almost 4,000 retail outlets, for a whopping $5.1 billion. Costa is the U.K.’s leading coffee chain and operates several hundred outlets in China. Why does this make sense for Coca-Cola? The coffee industry is growing at a 6% annual clip, said Coca-Cola president and CEO James Quincey, and “it’s more important than ever that Coca-Cola make a serious and significant investment in the category, because it’s the right thing to do to serve our consumers with more of the drinks they want.” Quincey added that Costa offered an attractive global supply chain. Read more.

SCOOTER WAR WINNERS: Santa Monica has given electric scooters the green light to operate in the city. Bird, Lime, Lyft and JUMP Bikes (owned by Uber) will be granted permits to operate both electric scooters and/or bikes in the city as part of its 16-month pilot program beginning September 17. The city will allow Bird and Lime to each manage 750 scooters, while Lyft and JUMP get 250 scooters and 500 bikes each.

This wasn’t an easy battle to win. Just two weeks ago, Lime and BIrd suddenly shuttered operations in the city of Santa Monica after officials recommended giving control of the shareable scooters in the city to two ride-sharing companies — Lyft and Jump (owned by Uber). Bird subsequently sent an email to local riders that read: “Giving complete control of sustainable transportation alternatives to two rideshare corporations is like giving Exxon and BP Oil a monopoly on solar power.”

Expect to see more city-by-city fights such as this one. Although it’s hard to match Uber & Lyft’s experience in aggressively setting up local operations around the country, it seems that they lost that fight in San Francisco. The city chose much-smaller players Skip and Scoot as its launch partners, effectively shunning the 800-pound scooter gorillas.

PEOPLE MOVES: Social Capital continues to bleed people. Mike Ghaffary, a partner at the firm, announced he’s leaving to focus on angel investing. Ghaffary’s departure follows the exodus of three partners in June. Will keep you posted as we learn more.

RECOMMENDED READ: If you read one thing today, let it be this story about Vinod Khosla’s unrelenting fight to keep private a piece of beach that abuts his property on the Pacific coast. The tech billionaire doesn’t even like the beach or spend any time there, but he is willing to keep litigating this for the rest of his life and has about $3 billion to spend on it.

The profile has details like this:

“When a company was trying to ‘screw’ the firm, Mr. Kaul brought up news articles about the beach at a meeting. ‘I said: ‘My boss is going to the Supreme Court for a beach he’s never gone to. We’re not posturing here. This guy’s not going to settle,’ Mr. Kaul said. “And then I just sat there.”

And tidbits like this:

“When somebody sends me a gift — I get a lot of gifts — I ask Ruthie to not say, ‘That was wonderful,’ he says. ‘If it wasn’t, I have her send a nice note back saying, ‘Thank you, that was very interesting.’”

In response to the profile, Khosla tweeted some additional thoughts on the distortion of the truth, press misinformation, clickbait journalism, and an inaccurate press narrative.

