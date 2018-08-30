Corporate Profits, Ford Rating, Amazon v. Bernie: CEO Daily for August 30, 2018

Good morning.

Next month marks the tenth anniversary of the financial crisis that shook the world. I said at the time that the financial ramifications would not last as long as the economic ramifications, and the economic ramifications would not last as long as the political ramifications. That prediction, based on the history of the Great Depression, turned out to be more accurate than I could have imagined.

But politics aside—my friends at the McKinsey Global Institute have done a useful primer on where the world stands a decade later in economic and financial terms. You can read the full briefing note here. Some key takeaways:

Global debt continues to grow. A decade ago, many predicted a period of deleveraging. In fact, the combined debt of governments, nonfinancial corporations, and households has grown by a stunning $72 trillion since the end of 2007, and the global debt-to-GDP ratio has grown from 207% to 236%.

Government debt grew fastest—from $29 trillion to $60 trillion—as government spending rose in response to the crisis. Corporate debt also soared, fueled by low interest rates—from $37 trillion to $66 trillion. Household debt declined, as a share of GDP in the countries hit by the crisis, including the U.S., U.K. and Germany, but rose in other advanced countries, including Australia, Canada, and South Korea. Overall, household debt grew from $31 trillion to $43 trillion.

Banks are safer, but less profitable. Tier 1 capital ratios have risen from less than 4% in the U.S. and Europe in 2007 to more than 15% last year. Return on equity for banks in advanced countries has fallen by half, with the biggest declines in Europe.

Contagion is less likely, as a result of a sharp decline in cross-border capital flows, which have dropped from $12.7 trillion in 2007 to $5.9 trillion last year. Europe led the retreat from international activity.

New risks bear watching. Policy makers have a tendency to fight the last war. Where might the next one be fought? Growth in corporate debt bears watching, particularly as interest rates rise. China—which has seen the fastest growth in corporate debt—gives cause for pause, especially since roughly half of that debt is associated with real estate. Cryptocurrencies have reached “bubble-like conditions,” the report says. And looming over everything “are heightened geopolitical tensions, with potential flash points now spanning the globe and nationalist movements questioning institutions, long-standing relationships, and the concept of free trade.”

