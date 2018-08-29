Term Sheet -- Wednesday, August 29

Amidst all the back and forth about whether Elon Musk cried or did not cry during his recent New York Times interview, my colleague Shawn Tully took a look at something much less emotional — Tesla’s numbers.

“Elon Musk has spread uncertainty by consistently promising production rates and financial performance that he fails to deliver, as well as pledging that Tesla needs no new capital, only to raise $8 billion in debt and equity over the past three years,” he writes.

Tully explains that opinions on what Tesla will do cover a gigantic spectrum, but what it has to do to enrich investors can be forecast with reasonable accuracy. So he did some math on how big and profitable Tesla must be to deliver even moderately good returns.

Some takeaways from Tully’s article:

— Assume investors will require a 8% return on their Tesla shares — which is probably a bare minimum given that this is the epitome of a high-risk stock — Tesla would need to grow its value by 51% by the end of 2024. By the end of that five year, four month period, Tesla’s market cap would need to reach $88 billion.

— Today, the world’s most profitable major luxury car producer is BMW, which posted after-tax margins of 8.8% in 2017. The view of many analysts is that Musk can advance not only automotive technology, but profitability, and they forecast net margins of 10% — which is a full 14% above BMW. In that case, Tesla would be generating sales of $53 billion in a little over five years. That’s an annual growth rate of 31%.

— To achieve that $53 billion goal, Tesla would need to grow its sales by $40 billion, and grab 30% of the premium car market. It would absorb no less than 54% of the category’s total growth over that period, leaving less than half for its competitors.

— As it stands today, a trio of luxury brands from three German carmakers BMW, Mercedes-Benz (Daimler), and Audi (Volkswagen), control almost 80% of the premium market, each holding between 23% and 26%. Tesla would need to steal around 14 points of share from the three German companies, or almost five points each.

“Tesla’s road to success also requires by 2024, something like half of all the premium cars on the road are electric vehicles, a multiple of today’s number,” Tully writes. “Elon Musk wants his investors to believe in miracles. He’ll need one to make his stock anything but a creaking jalopy in the years ahead.” Read the full analysis here.

REJECTED: Fast-food chain operator Yum China Holdings Inc has rejected a $17.6 billion buyout offer from a consortium led by Chinese investment firm Hillhouse Capital Group, according to Reuters. The deal would have been one of Asia’s biggest deals this year.

The Hillhouse-led consortium, which included Baring Private Equity Asia, KKR, and China Investment Corp, expressed an interest to offer $46 per share, or nearly 24% above Tuesday’s closing price, but the company’s board reportedly decided that the group provided no extra value or strategy for the business.

ASTON MARTIN’S ROAD TO IPO: After seven bankruptcies, Aston Martin is finally ready for its IPO. The British luxury carmaker will aim for a £5 billion ($6.4 billion) valuation and float at least a quarter of the stocks. CEO Andy Palmer wants to complete the IPO by the end of the year; a prospectus should be available around September 20. CEO

The company was unprofitable for six years before DB11 sales and a restructuring pushed the company back into the black in 2017. Aston sells roughly 25% of its cars to the EU and operates its only plant in Gaydon, central England, with a second one due to begin operations in Wales in 2019. So what will Brexit mean for the company?

“We can demonstrate that Brexit is not a major effect for us,” Palmer told Reuters. “If there is a tariff into Europe, it’s countered by a tariff into the UK for our competitors so you might lose a little bit of market share in the EU but you pick it up in the UK.”