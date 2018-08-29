More Than Half of Millennials Plan to Vote This November, Poll Finds

Millennials maintain a generally positive outlook of the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections, poll data collected by NBC News and GenForward shows, with 55% of millennials planning to vote this November.

Survey results show 19% of millennials say they will definitely or probably not vote, with a quarter uncertain. The poll also shows a plurality of millennials plan to vote Democratic in the upcoming elections, with a quarter voting Republican, and a quarter unsure of their vote; 42% say their vote will be in opposition to President Donald Trump.

According to NBC’s report of the study, millennials have a “sense of disillusionment and division” that is

“seemingly both anti-Trump and anti-establishment.” Evidence of this is the candidate quality that matters most to millennials: someone who can bring about change.

Over the past year, the bimonthly surveys have shown millennials remain split between unfavorable and favorable views of the Democratic Party, while a consistent 6 in 10 millennials hold unfavorable views of the Republican Party.

According to a report from the Pew Research Center, the majority of adults eligible to vote are Generation X, Millennials, and the post-Millennial generation, but these groups have historically low turnout in midterm elections.

This may pose a threat to Democratic candidates, as younger generations and minority voters have started to play a larger roll in the party’s base, New York Magazine‘s Daily Intelligencer states. Republicans currently hold a majority over Democrats in both the Senate and the House.