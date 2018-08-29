Gas Prices Are About to Hit a Seasonal 4-Year High This Labor Day Weekend

Gas prices typically jump every Labor Day, and this year won’t be an exception.

Prices have been on the rise for some time now, which should make this weekend the most expensive Labor Day in the last four years to fill up your car, says the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The good news, though, is the spike should be temporary, and it’s not likely to be especially dramatic.

“With Labor Day approaching, motorists could see a small swing towards higher gas prices, but any jump should not last past the holiday weekend,” said AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano, in a blog post.

The national motor club federation puts the national average retail price for regular unleaded gasoline at $2.84 per gallon, two cents cheaper than a month ago, but 48 cents higher than this time in 2017. (Things are a lot worse in Hawaii, where they average $3.76; California, where it’s $3.60; and Washington, where the average is $3.37.)

While prices were lower last year, the Labor Day spike (to $2.67) was much higher, as Hurricane Harvey had shut down refineries and pipelines earlier in the year. The peak gas price of the past four years was hit during Memorial Day, when the national average surged to $2.94.

Labor Day, traditionally, is a high travel day as people try to sneak in one last summer trip before settling back into school and work routines. If you’re among the millions hitting the road, experts suggest you do so early to avoid traffic.