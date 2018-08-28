Here Are the Toys Amazon Predicts Will Be Red Hot for the 2018 Holiday Season

If you though pumpkin spice lattes were being released too early this year, you might want to brace yourself for this one. Amazon has posted its predictions of the 100 hottest toys for the upcoming holiday season—nearly four months before Christmas.

The list this year is loaded with familiar names like Lego, collectible toys and dolls, like LOL Surprise, and educational STEM-focused toys. It also includes a game called “Don’t Step In It,” where players have to avoid traipsing through unicorn poop. Happy holidays, America!

While the timing of the list might irk some people the same way Christmas decorations in department stores on Labor Day do, it gives parents a heads up on which toys will be red hot this season, giving them a longer window to find the ones that often sell out (as Hatchimals did two years ago).

That said, here are some of the items from Amazon’s list, which isn’t ranked, that are likely to be popular among kids this year.

Already sold out, this plush figure responds with more than 35 sound and motion combinations when kids wave at it or feed it treats (which it might spit out if it doesn’t like them).

Lego is always a hit during the holidays. This year, the company’s $100, 878-piece recreation of the Hogwarts Great Hall is likely to be in demand. It measures over 14 inches high and 11 inches wide

What is it? Who knows? It’s not coming out until Sept. 25, but with a reported 60+ limited edition LOL Surprise dolls and accessories, it’s going to be hard to find.

Pretty much anything slime related is still red hot with kids these days. Throw in unicorns and the name “Poopsie” and it’s probably a lock that this $50 critter is going on their wish list.

Young wizards in training can build their own wand and program it to perform all sorts of actions on tablet screens in this $100 STEM-focused toy. (It will be released Oct. 1.)

If avoiding stepping in unicorn poop isn’t your thing, this $20 adult party game has players try to guess an item solely based on smell. Guess wrong and you must take the whiff of shame—three big inhales of “Stank” cards that feature “extra old toe cheese, diaper blowout, hot chunky vomit or … B.O.”

You can find the complete 100-item list on Amazon.