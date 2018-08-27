Hot chicken wing and wasabi-flavored Oreos may be coming to a supermarket near you—if you live in China, that is.

Oreo’s parent company Mondelēz, announced via Twitter that its two newest iterations of the beloved cookie are available now in China.

Innovation sensation: #TeamMDLZ @Oreo just launched two new BIG and BOLD flavors in #China: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi! pic.twitter.com/zntoTKbplE — Mondelēz Intl (@MDLZ) August 22, 2018

In the past, Oreo has released unexpected Oreo flavors like Orange Ice Cream and Kettle Corn, but these flavors depart even further from what is expected for the traditionally sweet treat. Mondelēz told art and culture website Design Taxi that the new additions are “salty and spicy” flavors that “you never knew” could exist in Oreo form.

For now, according to news site Elite Daily, Mondelēz has no plans to offer the Wasabi and Hot Chicken Wing Oreos in the U.S. In June, it announced five new Oreo flavors for the American market, though.

Two permanent flavors, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Pistachio Thins, were rolled out in supermarkets on June 4. Three limited edition flavors, called Good Humor Strawberry, Peppermint Bark, and Rocky Road Trip, will debut by the end of the year, according to People. Limited edition favorites of the past, like Firework Oreos, are being brought back, as well.