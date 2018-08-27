John McCain Obit, Tesla U-Turn, Nafta Progress: CEO Daily for August 27, 2018

Good morning.

Count me among the many lamenting the loss of Sen. John McCain. It’s not just because of his irrepressible commitment to candor, which made him every journalist’s friend. And it’s not that I regret he fell short of the White House; his performance in face of the financial crisis in September 2007 suggested he may have been unmatched to the job.

But McCain had an all-too-rare willingness to put country above party, and to devise bipartisan solutions to the biggest problems bedeviling the nation. The budget deficit. Climate change. Immigration. Campaign finance. The legacy of Vietnam. He may not have gotten it right in every case, but he was always willing to go where other partisans feared to tread.

Much has been made, rightly, of 2018 as the “Year of the Woman,” with a flood of female candidates running in midterm elections. But it is also the year that a new generation of military veterans—many who served post-9/11—are entering politics. Some 400 veterans are running for Congress alone. That could mark an inflection point for politics. Veterans account for just 19% of today’s Congress, down from peaks of 75% in the House in 1967 and 81% in the Senate in 1975. McCain’s sterling example gives reason to hope that a fresh crop of politicians who have proven their commitment to country could help pave the way for solutions to our broken politics.

