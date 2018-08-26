Jeff Flake Supports Chuck Schumer's Plan to Rename Senate Office Building After John McCain

After the passing of Arizona Sen. John McCain Saturday, lawmakers are moving to honor the Vietnam War hero by renaming the Russell Senate Office Building in his memory.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted late Saturday that “Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him.”

The move should have bipartisan support shortly. On CBS News “Face the Nation” Sunday, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, McCain’s colleague, said he wants to be “the first Republican co-sponsor for that resolution.”

“John McCain had his office just right near mine in the Russell building. That’s where he was his entire time,” said Flake. “I think that that’s a fitting tribute.”

The Russell Senate Office Building was named in 1972 to honor Georgia Democrat Richard Russell, who served as a senator for almost 40 years, states a government biography. Despite his work with defense and energy, Russell was criticized for his strong opposition to the civil rights movement. In 1956, he co-authored the “Southern Manifesto,” which opposed desegregation.

McCain was a Republican senator for just over 30 years, known for his straightforward statements and strong moral code, earning him allies on both sides of the aisle. After a battle with brain cancer, the political “maverick” died at the age of 81 on Saturday.

“As you go through life, you meet few truly great people. John McCain was one of them,” tweeted Schumer after McCain’s passing. “His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller – never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare.”

Since the Russell building is under the Senate’s jurisdiction, renaming the facility will not require President Donald Trump’s signature, Roll Call reports.