Michael Cohen Tweets Appreciation for Birthday Wishes and Go Fund Me Donations

President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen turned 52 Saturday, just four days after pleading guilty to eight counts of tax fraud, bank fraud, and campaign finance violations. In his first tweet since that development, Cohen thanked his supporters on Sunday for their birthday wishes, as well as their contributions to his Go Fund Me page.

It’s been quite a week for the president’s former personal lawyer. On Wednesday, his own lawyer, Lanny Davis, launched a Go Fund Me page for Cohen, with all donations going “to help Michael Cohen and his family as he goes forward on his journey to tell the truth about Donald Trump.”

When pleading guilty, Cohen said Trump directed him to pay hush money to two women with whom the then-presidential candidate had previously had affairs. Trump denies the affairs, but admits to knowing about at least one of the payments.

Being one of the first of Trump’s previously close affiliates to flip on the president, Cohen’s statements have gotten a lot of attention. With the Go Fund Me page, Cohen seems to be turning that attention towards the payment of his legal fees.

The fund raised $21,000 within its first nine hours. At the time of this article’s publication, the “Michael Cohen Truth Fund” had surpassed $161,500.

Happy birthday to you, Cohen.