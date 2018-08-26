'Mass Shooting' Erupts During Jacksonville Madden Tournament That Was Being Livestreamed

An esports competition in Jacksonville, Fla. that was being streamed live on Twitch.tv was the target of a mass shooting Sunday afternoon, with multiple people reported dead.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office confirmed on Twitter that a mass shooting with “many fatalities reported” had taken place at the Jacksonville Landing, a shopping complex along the St. John’s Rivier. The Sheriff’s office warned both the public and news media to “stay away. Many blocks away” from the area. By 2:53 p.m. ET, the office tweeted one suspect was dead at the scene and that searches were being conducted in case there was an additional suspect.

Local news station WJXT reported that the shooting left four dead with more injured, according to its sources, but law enforcement officials have not immediately confirmed that number.

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The event was a Madden Championship Series event, a qualifying tournament for the football simulator Madden 19, reportedly held at the GLHF Game Bar. Electronic Arts, publishers of Madden 19, say they are working with authorities to investigate the shooting.

One competitor, Drini Gjoka of the Complexity Gaming exports group, reported being grazed by a bullet during the incident, but escaping safely.

I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Video capturing the sounds of the start of the shooting was shared from Twitch by several social media users. [Warning: The audio in the previous link is highly disturbing.]

Fortune will update this report as more information becomes available.