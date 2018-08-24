Hurricane Lane from Space: A View from the International Space Station

The International Space Station this week flew over Hurricane Lane when it was at its peak as a Category 5 storm. And the video it returned depicts just how big and dangerous the hurricane is.

The video, spanning two and a half minutes, shows the International Space Station flying over the hurricane several times. The footage shows the sheer size of the massive hurricane and clearly captures its huge eye just days before the powerful storm hit Hawaii. NASA published the clip to Twitter on Wednesday.

Hurricane Lane reached a peak of Category 5 with sustained winds of 160 miles per hour. As of this writing, the Hurricane is a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 140 miles per hour. The hurricane has devastated Hawaii and dumped more than 31 inches of rain on the Big Island alone. Areas have been flooded, storm surges are a major concern, and people have been left without power and shelter.

Unfortunately, the end isn’t near. The latest storm models predict Hurricane Lane will continue to threaten several of the Hawaiian Islands and its sheer size mean it will affect the entire state of Hawaii throughout the weekend. Forecasters are concerned that the a slight shift in the hurricane’s track could cause a direct hit to the islands.

Here’s the video from the International Space Station: