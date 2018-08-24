Netflix Acquires U.S. Rights to 'Great British Bake Off'

Looking for entertainment in the form of a baking show?

Look no further than Netflix. The streaming giant has acquired the rights to The Great British Bake Off, otherwise known as The Great Baking Show in the United States. Three new seasons of the show will be available exclusively on Netflix in the U.S., starting from August 31.

Season eight, which aired in the U.K. last year and as season five on PBS this summer, will be the first to get the Netflix treatment. Season nine, which begins in the U.K. on Tuesday, will be posted to Netflix later this year. Finally, season ten will appear on Netflix in fall 2019.

Netflix also has plans to air two-episode holiday specials this year, as well as in 2019 and 2020. And, if that’s not enough, Netflix has also acquired the rights to season three of Bake Off, which aired in 2012. That season will be added to Netflix later this year.

Previously, PBS had rights to air the series in the U.S. But as the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in the U.K., the distribution rights have also changed hands.