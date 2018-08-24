Sensei Jetson. How does Japan want to ease traffic congestion on the snarled streets on Tokyo and Yokohama? How about flying cars? The government on Friday announced a consortium of 21 companies, including Boeing, Japan Airlines, and Uber, to work on the project. “The Japanese government will provide appropriate support to help realize the concept of flying cars, such as creation of acceptable rules,” the trade ministry said.

Throwing in the towel. Brad Smith, CEO of Intuit, is stepping down after 11 years in the top post. Executive vice president Sasan Goodarzi will take over on January 1. “I never wanted to be that athlete who loses half a step or can’t complete the pass,” Smith told Fortune. “I wanted to step down when I was still in my learning zone and still had gas in the tank.” Intuit shares, up 35% this year, fell 2% in premarket trading on Friday.

Closing the barn door. Amid growing concerns about the sharing of genetic information, 23andMe said it will no longer let third-party developers access its customers’ raw data, CNBC reports. The data had been made available on an anonymized basis to developers of health apps, weight loss services and others since 2012. Research partners will continue to have access to the raw data, however.

Too cheap. The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating Microsoft for possible bribery and corruption over software sales in Hungary, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company sold programs to Hungarian firms at a steep discount and the firms then sold the software to government agencies at close to full price, the report notes. The probes are investigating whether some of the discounts went to pay bribes.

Box office bounty. The next name-brand tech IPO could be online ticketing service Eventbright. The company filed on Thursday to go public. Sales for fiscal 2017 grew 51% to $202 million while a net loss of $39 million was 5% less than the year before. Evenbright’s complete S-1 filing is here for those curious for more details.

Failing to impress. Also on Wall Street, VMware reported second quarter revenue increased 13% to $2.2 billion and earnings per share jumped 59% to $1.56. Both were slightly better than analysts expected but the results were bolstered by an investment gain from selling shares of Pivotal Software. VMware shares, up 23% this year, were off 3% in premarket trading. HP said its revenue rose 12% to $14.6 billion and adjusted earnings per share rose 21% to 52 cents. Its shares, up 19% this year, also dropped 3% in premarket trading.

Overdue. As it heads towards a likely IPO, Airbnb named Ann Mather, former CFO at Pixar Studios, to its board, also marking the first woman on the board. “I am especially excited for the guidance she will offer in helping us institutionalize our intentions as we plan for the future,” CEO Brian Chesky said in a particularly bad case of Wall Street gobbledygook.