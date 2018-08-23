P&G Wants to Trademark LOL and Other Millennial Phrases

OMG, SRSLY?

Yes, it’s true: In an attempt to lure in younger customers, consumer products producer Procter & Gamble Co. has filed for trademarks of LOL, NBD, and other phrases common to the millennial lingo, Bloomberg reports.

Older shoppers might need a quick visit to Urban Dictionary to understand P&G’s new marketing—WTF?—but the world’s largest consumer products company hopes seeing these phrases on cleaning and air freshening products will attract younger buyers. (This year, millennials are roughly between the ages of 22 and 37.)

According to Bloomberg, CEO David Taylor says P&G—owner of Bounty, Crest, Gillette, Old Spice, and a seemingly limitless number of other brands—already does well among millennials. But a new board member, Nelson Peltz, disagrees.

Millennials are said to be drawn to smaller, online-based companies with fresher, more sustainable products, forcing established brands to buy out their competition. Last year, P&G bought Native deodorant (a “deodorant that isn’t a science experiment,” featuring a pumpkin spice latte scent, CNBC reports) and created more earth-friendly products like Pampers Pure Protection.

IDK if millennials will appreciate this targeted marketing, though: according to a study by Fuse Media reported by AdWeek, 78% of the younger generation don’t like when advertisements try too hard to relate to them. Instead, they want simplicity. The study found 90% of millennials like when a brand’s message matches its actions.

So good luck, P&G. LMK how the LOLs and OMGs work out for you.