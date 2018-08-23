China Tariffs, Apple vs Facebook, Bitcoin ETFs: CEO Daily for August 23, 2018

Mystery Cohen Link

Which tech company did erstwhile Trump lawyer/fixer Michael Cohen pay $50,000 in connection with the now-president’s election campaign? According to legal documents, in 2016 Cohen paid out the sum for work “solicited from a technology company during and in connection with the campaign.” Per CNBC, “the way that Cohen reported the $50,000 expense to the Trump Organization in January 2017 suggests the money may not have been paid out through traditional financial channels.” CNBC

Verizon Throttling

One of the big fears when the FCC rolled back the U.S.’s net neutrality rules was that operators would start cutting certain services’ connection speeds for commercial reasons. Now, Verizon has admitted throttling the connections of firefighters in California, as they were battling a record-breaking blaze. However, the operator has denied doing so because of the net neutrality rollback, saying instead that it was a customer service mistake. When the firefighters noticed their connection speeds were down, they complained only to have a Verizon rep tell them they needed a more expensive data plan. NBC

Germany on America

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas yesterday raised eyebrows by proposing that Europe should stop depending on the U.S. so much, in particular, by developing a financial transaction system that’s free from U.S. control—the SWIFT payment network may be based in Belgium, but payments go through U.S. clearing houses, which is why the U.S. can block transactions between the EU and Iran. However, Chancellor Angela Merkel then said Maas hadn’t cleared his diatribe with her beforehand, and she shot down his payment network plan. Politico

Uber Grows Up

Marketing professor Tim J. Smith writes for Fortune that Uber is finally growing up under the leadership of Dara Khosrowshahi, in a variety of ways: it is respecting regulators, co-opting competitors, and ditching its “brogrammer” culture. Smith: “Along with cultural change, Khosrowshahi has also cleansed the executive ranks. The chief of human resources, chief product officer, and several others departed in the last year. Overall, of the 16 executives running Uber when Kalanick left, only seven remain at the company.” Fortune

This edition of CEO Daily was edited by David Meyer. Find previous editions here, and sign up for other Fortune newsletters here.