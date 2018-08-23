More Than Half of Voters Approve of Mueller Investigation, Poll Says

A new poll of registered voters published by Fox News shows approval of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian intervention in the 2016 U.S. presidential election is at 59%, up 11 points from July.

What’s more, 40% expect the probe will find President Donald Trump committed criminal or impeachable offenses.

The poll results come just days after Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was convicted of eight counts of financial crimes and Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to eight counts of fraud and campaign finance violations.

Fox News’ findings are similar to other recent surveys. An August poll by CNN and SSRS reported that 47% of Americans approve of how Mueller is handling the Russian investigation, up six points from June. On the other hand, a Quinnipiac poll conducted this month show 51% of voters believe Mueller is conducting a fair investigation, down four points from July, the Washington Post reports.

Despite popular sentiment, Trump has continued his crusade against Mueller’s investigation, consistently labeling the probe a “witch hunt” on Twitter. He recently called Mueller, a former FBI director, “disgraced and discredited,” and accused supporters of the investigation of being a “National Disgrace.”