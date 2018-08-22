Captain America challenged the U.S. president on Monday, when he learned of Donald Trump’s recent Twitter typo.

Actor Chris Evans brought attention to Trump’s continued misspelling of the word “counsel,” which the president has tweeted as “councel” at least 10 times since June, according to a Twitter search. Trump made the error most recently in a fit of rage at special counsel Robert Mueller and the “Angry Democrat Thugs'” ongoing Russia investigation, incorrectly spelling out “White House Councel” in the process.

Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

Evans replied in his own tweet, correcting the president. He then explained, “I was trying to comprehend how in the world a man, even as moronic as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day.” Evans continued, “But then it dawned on me, you probably only HEAR the word. You don’t read sh*t.”

It’s ‘counsel’, Biff. The word is ‘counsel’. I was trying to comprehend how in the world a man, even as moronic as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day. But then it dawned on me, you probably only HEAR the word. You don’t read shit. And we all know it. https://t.co/7zZGZRZtkF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 20, 2018

It isn’t the first time Evans has addressed the president’s tweets on his Twitter account, where he has continually criticized the Trump administration.