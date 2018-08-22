Asia Argento, Sharp Objects, Melvin Watt: Broadsheet Aug. 22

• Tired trope. Have you been watching Sharp Objects on HBO? I have, and while it’s a pleasure to watch a show that includes so many great female performers and creators, Amy Adams’s character, Camille Preaker, is driving me bananas.

Why? Well, it all goes back to what The Atlantic‘s Sophie Gilbert dubs “the lazy trope of the unethical female journalist.” As Gilbert notes, Camille, a reporter sent back to her home town to cover a series of murders, spends the majority of the show drunk, lying, ignoring sources, doing some of the sloppiest reporting I’ve ever seen, and—of course—sleeping with one of her most important sources.

While you might be tempted to brush this off with an, “Eh, it’s a TV show, not a documentary,” Camille isn’t a one-off character. Indeed, she’s just the latest in a long line of fictional female journalists who are not only bad at their jobs—they actually violate the most essential rules of the profession. And I can testify that this kind of representation is infuriating to the real-life women doing the work. It’s a longtime annoyance that’s taken on new importance in an era when the media and its credibility is under daily attack.

In her Atlantic piece, Gilbert traces the stereotype of women reporters who get romantically involved with sources or break other basic rules of the job back to its earliest days and through its various modern iterations (House of Cards, Gilmore Girls, Thank You For Smoking.) While those characters—dubbed “slutty ambition monsters” in Marin Cogan’s 2015 New York piece—are the diverting fantasy, the reality is less cinematic but far more essential to our democracy. As Gilbert puts it: “visibly tired, multitasking women working relentlessly because they know the stories they’re reporting are stories that need telling.”

The Atlantic