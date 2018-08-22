Aretha Franklin Didn't Have a Will, So Her Finances Will Be Made Public

Soul legend Aretha Franklin didn’t have a will or trust in place when she died last Thursday, according to documents her sons filed with the Oakland Probate Court in Michigan this week.

The lack of a will means that Franklin’s finances will become public, CBS News reports. Her niece has reportedly asked to be the personal representative of the estate. Franklin’s lawyer told the press that he had repeatedly asked the singer to put together a trust in order to keep things private and out of probate, but she did not do so.

Franklin was 76 years old when she died. She was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Last year the singer announced plans to retire following one final record produced by Stevie Wonder. That record has yet to be released.

As of now, the full value of Franklin’s estate is unknown. A very private person, Franklin kept ownership of her original compositions.

Under Michigan law, the estate of an unmarried person is divided equally among his or her children. However, extended family or creditors could also potentially make a claim on the estate. Franklin’s estimated net worth is around $60 million.

Franklin’s funeral is set for August 31 in Detroit.