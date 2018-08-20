Kevin Spacey’s Latest Film Bombs at the Box Office, Earning $126 on Opening Day

Kevin Spacey hit an all-time low at the box office for his career this weekend, with his latest film, Billionaire Boys Club, making just $126 on its opening day and another $162 on Day Two, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The crime drama may not have even surpassed $500 in ticket sales over the weekend, total.

The movie’s release was overshadowed by the sexual harassment allegations against Spacey since actor Anthony Rapp first spoke out against him in October 2017 about an incident that occurred when he was 14 years old. Afterwards, a number of other men in the U.S. and England accused Spacey of harassment, leading Netflix to cut ties with the House of Cards star.

Vertical Entertainment, the studio that produced Billionaire Boys Club, decided to go ahead with the film’s release even after the allegations against Spacey, citing the hard work of the other cast and crew.

“We don’t condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it,” Vertical Entertainment told USA Today in a statement. “At the same time, this is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters. … In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film.”

Billionaire Boys Club was first released on video on demand, which usually leads to a lower theater turnout. But only eight theaters across 10 states decided to show the film, which also stars Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, and Emma Roberts.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave Billionaire Boys Club just 11% positive reviews, with one reviewer from Cinemalogue saying the film was “more concerned with shallow period details than any meaningful moral complexity or contemporary resonance.”

The movie performed a bit better in the foreign market, with Box Office Mojo reporting an income of nearly $1.5 million.