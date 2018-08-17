Love visiting breweries? A new app will actually cover some of the cost of your next drink.

PintPass, an app for finding nearby breweries, plans to introduce an updated version of its app along with a new survey feature that queries users about the brewery or taproom they happen to be visiting. People who answer the questions get a $2 credit for a beer at any U.S. brewery, Thrillist reports.

The questions, all of which are pretty simple, cover things like what you had to drink and why you chose to visit that brewery over another. The app’s owner then sells that information (without your name or email attached) to breweries and to the Brewer’s Association. The $2 credit arrives digitally VIA EMAIL? OR WHAT for use at any brewery (as long as it isn’t cash only).

For now, PintPass is being tested by 18,000 users. The full version is expected to roll out publicly on Oct. 15. You can sign up to be notified of its availability through the company’s website.