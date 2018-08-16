Bumble Investment Fund, FEMA Harassment, Mario Batali: Broadsheet Aug. 16th

•Bumble shares the buzz. Bumble, the dating app founded by Whitney Herd Wolfe, yesterday announced that it’s launching a fund to invest in other female-founded startups. In fact, it’s already committed to companies like Mahmee, a prenatal and postpartum health care firm, and swimwear brand Sofia Los Angeles, in addition to investing in funds with a focus on women entrepreneurs like Female Founders Fund and Cleo Capital.

In total, the fund has shelled out $1 million so far and will invest between $5,000 to $250,000 to companies geared toward women and whose female founders have diverse backgrounds.

The news brings to mind other women-focused funds that have launched recently, and the effort by female venture capitalists—Cowboy Ventures’ Aileen Lee, Sequoia Capital’s Jess Lee—to mentor female founders.

Troubling data underpins those initiatives: All-women teams received $1.9 billion of the $85 billion invested by venture capitalists in 2017, a measly 2.2% of the pie. (Male teams, meanwhile, secured 79%.)

“We want to give more than capital,” Sarah Jones Simmer, Bumble’s COO and the fund’s leader, told Forbes. “We are in a privileged position of having built a legacy of experience over the last four years. And so much of what we are tackling is what other founders are facing on a day-to-day basis.”

Bumble’s announcement also follows news that VC firm Andreessen Horowitz is raising a new $15 million fund aimed getting more people of color into tech. My colleague Polina Marinova (author of Fortune‘s TermSheet newsletter) pointed out the relatively small size of Andreessen’s new fund; compare it to the firm’s $1.5 billion main fund or its new $300 million crypto fund.

Bumble too acknowledges that the size of its fund might raise questions. “It was important for us to do this early,” Jones Simmer says. “We could’ve waited until we had a $50 million war chest, but for us, our ability to give back early in our life cycle is important. We are trying to do what we can with our platform already.”

A recent study by Boston Consulting Group and MassChallenge found that women-led startups outperform those founded by men, returning 78 cents per dollar to investors, compared to 31 cents for their male counterparts.

So, while many female-centric funds like Bumble’s are indeed small, they may not stay that way.