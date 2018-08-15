How to Get a Job as a Delta Flight Attendant

If you’re looking for a new job, choosing a Delta flight attendant gig might be a great place to start.

Delta this week announced plans to hire more than 1,000 flight attendants in the next year. And although it received more than 270,000 applications for flight attendant jobs last year, now it’s offering a guide on how to boost your application and increase chances of landing the job. Indeed, if you possess the following attributes, there’s a good chance Delta would consider you an “ideal candidate.”

For one, you’re going to need to have a high school degree or a GED. You’ll also need to be able to work in the U.S., speak English fluently, and be 21 years old by Jan. 1, 2019. Of course, flights are always in the air and span different time zones, so you need to be willing to work a flexible schedule, Delta said.

When you put your resume together, Delta is looking for some things from its flight attendants.

If you have experience working at Delta or another airline, for instance, that’s a good thing. Delta also likes folks who have more than one year of work experience. And if you have customer service experience and dealing with “specialized safety training and/or care of others,” you’ll be in good shape in your job hunt.

In addition to English fluency, Delta is particularly interested in people who have fluency in other languages. Those folks are ideally suited for “Language of Destination” flight attendant positions. Better yet, they pay more and have what Delta calls “special responsibilities.”

If you’re interested in becoming a Delta flight attendant, click here to see available positions.