The relationship between Omarosa Manigault Newman and Donald Trump has never been a traditional one, but the contentious former co-stars of The Apprentice are bringing reality show drama to the national political scene, folding in name-calling and accusations of racist language.

Just as Manigault Newman released tapes to CBS News this morning that appeared to show Trump administration staffers admitting the President has used the n-word (despite public denials), Trump took to Twitter to refer to Omarosa as a “crazed, crying lowlife” and a “dog.”

The tape seemingly backs up Manigault Newman’s claim that campaign officials were aware of a tape of Trump using the racist term on the set of The Apprentice. Trump said Monday, “I don’t have that word in my vocabulary” and alleged producer Mark Burnett had called him to say no such tape exists.

Roughly 20 minutes after CBS posted audio of the tape to its Twitter feed, Trump went on the attack, writing, “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

POTUS says former White House staffer @Omarosa lied when she called him a racist who has said the N-word on tape. But a new recording, obtained by @CBSNews overnight, seems to back up Omarosa's story that several Trump advisers discussed an alleged tape during the 2016 campaign. pic.twitter.com/tV3R6P2TvE — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 14, 2018

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Manigault Newman’s title in the White House was communications director for the Office of Public Liaison, and for that she earned $179,700 per year. But the duties of that job were never clearly defined. During her time in Washington, she was one of the Trump’s most visible African-American supporters and a key ally during national incidents such as the riots in Charlottesville, Va. just over one year ago.