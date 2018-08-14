Starbucks Offers New Vegan Options With Plant-Based Cold Brew Drinks

Starbucks announced on Tuesday that it will now offer a plant-based protein blended cold brew beverage on its menu at stores across the country.

The drink is offered in Almond and Cacao flavors and will be available while supplies last. “This beverage is inspired by our customers’ love for Starbucks Cold Brew and a growing interest in plant-based proteins,” the company wrote in a news release.

The beverages will be non-dairy, and made from pea and brown-rice protein, according to USA Today. The beverages are a blend of Starbucks cold brew and plant-based proteins, Banana Date Fruit Blend, and ice. The Almond blended drink will also add almond butter and almond milk, and the Cacao blend will include coconut milk and cacao powder.

“Plant-based beverages, plant-based proteins are a choice that many consumers are gravitating towards,” Starbucks’s CEO Kevin Johnson said in June at an annual institutional-investor gathering.

The company is also offering ways for its customers to customize the new beverage blend. Rather than enjoying the Almond beverage with its Banana Date Fruit Blend, customers can request a whole banana in its place, for instance. Customers can also add an extra packet of protein, or a shot of espresso.

A 16-ounce beverage is priced at $5.95 and is 270 calories or less. According to Starbucks, these non-dairy beverages are “a good source of protein and [keep] you going throughout the day.”